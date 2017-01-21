The British baker with no shortage of apples

SWEET TREAT: Liberty Sanders can bake everything from a multi-tier wedding cake to an out of this world brownie.

LIBERTY Sanders moved to Stanthorpe from the UK for work, stayed for love and made baking her business.

Three years after she jetted across the Indian Ocean from Bedfordshire, the accomplished baker has created sweet masterpieces for everything from weddings to birthdays.

"It's been quite full on already this year,” Ms Sanders said.

"I was worried it wouldn't pick up, and I had been focusing on making myself known in the area.

"The markets really help, but I've already got wedding and birthday cakes booked in for this year.”

In order to extend her travel visa and stay in Australia, Ms Sanders picked up work at an apple farm in Pozieres.

"When I came out here I worked for the Rizattos to get my second year visa, and that's when I met my partner,” she said.

"And I decided to stay here for good.

"I thought, I can't be doing things with apples forever, I have to branch out.”

Ms Sanders comes from a background in PR and said she grew up inner-city.

"There's not that much of a need for PR out here in the county, so I decided baking was the way to go,” she said.

British food writer and television present Mary Berry is one of Ms Sanders' biggest baking inspirations.

"She's from back home in the UK, and she is my idol,” she said.

"As far as recipes go, I have a huge collection of cookbooks back home in the UK that I'm gradually trying to bring over here.

"Every trime I go home I fill my suitcase with cookbooks.

You can find the Baked by Liberty stall at Stanrhorpe's Seasonal Feast Markets and occasionally and Warwick's.

"This new year I'm trying to do as many markets as possible,” she said.

Don't stress about missing out on her delicious selection of baked goods, as it sounds like she's here in Australia for a while.

"I've tried to convince my partner to do maybe have half a year in Australia, half a year in the UK,” Ms Sanders laughed.

"But apple farmers seem to be very much like, 'Can't leave the farm for too long'.”

If you'd like a speciality cake Baked by Liberty, phone her on 0424 700 709.