The curious case of Alex Costello's stolen Akubra

HAT HOME: Alex Costello and his Akubra, stolen but now back home

NEVER mess with a man's hat - you may not understand exactly what it means to him.

To some, perhaps a hat is a hat, but to others it's a lot more.

It's part of who they are.

One bloke who knows exactly how much his hat means to him is 26-year-old former Warwick man Alex Costello.

This Australia Day, Mr Costello was at the Howard Springs Tavern in Darwin, enjoying the day with his mates, when a young lady snatched his prized Akubra and took off.

"It's not unusual for girls to take guys' hats," he said.

"It's kind of a flirty thing, girl takes hat, dances around with it a bit and guy has to go over and chat to the girl and so on. But this wasn't flirty at all, she took off into the toilets."

According to Mr Costello, the young woman emerged finally, had a quick laugh with her friends and locked the hat in her car.

"It was a bit odd," he said.

"I didn't get it back, and I was pretty devastated.

"I wear it everywhere up here - it's a part of my identity."

Mr Costello bought his beloved cowboy hat at the Warwick Rodeo in 2009.

In the last eight years, Alex and his Akubra have been to countless rodeos and B&S Balls and even made the long trek to the Birdsville Races last year.

"It's covered in food dye from all the B&S Balls," he said. "I wore it to one when it was squeaky clean and was a bit annoyed at first but now it's part of the history of the hat."

Alex Costello and his beloved Akubra, stolen but now back with its owner. Contributed

Mr Costello grew up near Warwick on the family farm at Thanes Creek.

He attended Scots PGC College and left Warwick in 2011 and since 2012 has been working as a plumber in the Northern Territory.

"I've got a mate in Darwin who's a reporter for the NT News," Mr Costello said.

"And the next day he asked me if I wanted to do a story about it, so I agreed, thinking it might get the hat back.

"I'm not completely surprised by how far and wide the story travelled on social media.

"I know quite a lot of people up here and they all know what that hat means to me and wanted to see me get it back."

Thankfully this story has a happy ending.

After seeing the story on social media, the cheeky young woman who stole the hat got in contact with Alex.

"She said she'd seen the story and she had the hat and was happy to give it back," he said. "This was about four days later.

"I was already back working in Katherine, but she agreed to drop the hat at my house, which she did. No one saw her, but the hat was returned."

Mr Costello was only reunited with his beloved Akubra today.

"I've only just got back, but I'm so stoked to have it back in my hands," he said. "I'm getting it reshaped, it got knocked around a bit.

"And I haven't met the young lady who took it yet, but I reckon she owes me a few beers."

For a hilarious video tribute to Alex and his hat click here