The customers come first

SERVICE STARS: Cameron Clarke, Jaime Coleman, Steph O'Neill and Di Johns are just some of the friendly faces at Supa IGA Warwick.

A TASTE OF WARWICK - Warwick SUPA IGA

Cameron Clarke

I'VE been at IGA Warwick for two years and work as the assistant manager in the meat department.

I'm a qualified butcher having served my apprenticeship at the Killarney butcher shop.

I love the hands on work with the meat.

We occasionally get special requests, for bulk meat orders, such as barbecues, and functions.

We fill those orders with a huge variety of all the best cuts, steaks, sausages and rissoles.

Jaime Coleman

I'VE been working at IGA for two years as well.

Before I started I worked at Just Because Flowers and Gifts for five years and before that I was a duty manager at the Horse and Jockey Hotel.

I'm second-in-charge in the dairy department.

We look after restocking the shelves from cold meats, butter, cream, yoghurt, juices plus the entire freezer section.

I love working at IGA, I really enjoy the customer interaction and the staff.

We're a really tight crew.

Steph O'Neill

PRIOR to working at IGA Warwick I was in the Charleville store.

I've been here for about two years and have just started working in the Lenard's Chicken section.

Most of the job centres around customer service but basically we stock everything you need in chicken.

I really recommend the kiev sausages and the strudels, they're amazing.

During the day we keep the window looking fresh and restock as we need to.

We also prepare customer orders, check food compliance and make sure the area is tidy and clean.

Di Johns

I STARTED before the shop even opened, in 2009.

We got everything organised and ready for the opening in January 2010.

There are three generations of my family working here.

My daughter Charmain is the checkout manager and Steph is my granddaughter.

It's a real family business.

I like working here, I'm very proud of my job and I like looking after my little IGA family.

I'm clean and neat and have a lot of respect for my staff.