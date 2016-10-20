25°
'The didn't ask us!' Warwick fires up over homophobic portrayal

Jonno Colfs
20th Oct 2016
Supporters attend a marriage equality rally in Sydney, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. Supporters of marriage equality are calling on Members of Federal Parliament to pass legislation in Parliament, and avoid a same-sex marriage plebiscite which has been proposed by the Federal Government. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
Supporters attend a marriage equality rally in Sydney, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. Supporters of marriage equality are calling on Members of Federal Parliament to pass legislation in Parliament, and avoid a same-sex marriage plebiscite which has been proposed by the Federal Government. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING JOEL CARRETT

THE Maranoa electorate and our reported disapproval of gay marriage is making headlines and waves nationally.

On Tuesday, SBS program The Feed, ran an episode filmed partly in Warwick to find out why this electorate is the only in the country opposed to gay marriage.

But the overwhelming response from Daily News readers has been, "no one asked us!”

Most shared their frustrations that a three year old ABC Vote Compass survey had given rise to the embarrassing tag stamped upon our electorate.

Reader Laurel Hughes said no one asked her.

"It was such a small select group,” she said.

"Designed to make us look homophobic.

Most people I speak to are incredibly welcoming and have positive attitudes regarding others lifestyle choices, life partners and marriage equality.”

Another reader Justin Russell said it was interesting that no one had mentioned the economic benefits of marriage equality.

"The wedding industry would boom,” he said.

"Just shows how backwards the region is.”

Charmaine Acton said she lives in the Maranoa electorate and wasn't asked.

"I support gay marriage,” she said.

A large focus of the interview were the views of Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, who said he was disappointed with the program.

"I was up against a disengenous journalist who came with a predetermined agenda,” he said.

"I don't even recall have any interaction with Farmer Dave due to the age gap between us, I knew who he was because he'd grown up in the same area, but that's the extent of it.

"I was very disappointed with his pointed comments, and I was given no opportunity to respond.

"If an accusation is made I should have been given the chance to respond and that demonstrates the complete lack of integrity in this journalist.”

Mr Littleproud saida plebiscite was the answer.

"I think we are having a respectable conversation about this issue in Maranoa,” he said.

"But this is a significant change to the social makeup of our society.

"It should be decided by the people, that will give greater validity to the result, no matter what that result may be.”

Topics: gay marriage maranoa warwick

