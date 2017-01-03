27°
The end of an era for popular business

Sonja Koremans | 3rd Jan 2017 2:40 PM
One of the Rose City's most popular stores will this week close its doors for good.
One of the Rose City's most popular stores will this week close its doors for good. Sophie Lester

CAREY'S Deli will shut in Rose City Shoppingworld after 24 years of serving customers in the centre.

Donna Carey, of the iconic Warwick butchering family and manager of the deli, said the business wouldn't reopen elsewhere but shoppers will still be able to buy most of the products through the Locke St store and Carey Bros Meats in the centre.

"We are one of the oldest tenants in Rose City Shoppingworld, having opened in 1983 in the original centre, and I want to thank our customers and staff for their wonderful support over the years,” Ms Carey said.

"It's sad to be shutting the deli on Friday for good and four casual jobs will go.

"There have been changes to the structure of the family business that have been behind the decision but I'd like to reassure customers that they can still find most of the deli products at the other businesses.”

Ms Carey will be involved in the day-to-day running of her father Greg Carey's meat processing facility and butcher shop in Yangan.

"The closure of the deli is not something I am happy about but I'm looking forward to supporting my father in the Yangan operations,” she said.

Her brother Paul, who owns the adjoining butcher Carey Bros Meats, said his store would continue to operate and expand through the Rose City Shoppingworld redevelopment.

The shop will move and upsize from 165sqm to 185sqm in March.

"Some of our customers have been concerned that when we move they won't be able to get the same products but it will be business as usual and we will have more room, a smoke house and a few more lines, including some of the deli products,” Mr Carey said.

The third-generation butcher said the centre's redevelopment had hastened changes to the family business.

"We are very proud of what the family has achieved over more than 70 years but as with any enterprise that expands so much over the decades, structures change and alter to remain efficient,” Mr Carey said.

Carey Bros is one of the region's longest running family businesses.

This year marks 73 since twins Charlie and John Carey bought the Yangan meat processing facility and butcher shop during the Second World War.

The first week's kill consisted of just five cows and three sheep. Today, Carey Bros has an annual payroll in excess of $4million and employs more than 80 people across three butcher shops at Yangan and Warwick and abattoir.

The closure of the deli is part of a major reshuffle of stores at Rose City Shoppingworld with Hynes Newsagency moving from the centre this week.

Manager David Hynes said the store was forced to shut up shop after 18 years due to changes of its tenancy agreement with Rose City Shoppingworld owner, the McConaghy Group.

Mr Hynes said it was not viable for him to agree to a new lease that included rent hikes.

The McConaghy Group last week announced that a newsagency would move into the centre in February.

Rose City Shoppingworld manager Jason Gard yesterday said he was unable to comment on whether a new store will replace Carey's Deli.

Completion of the Rose City redevelopment is expected in mid-2017.

Key features of the new $40million development include a bigger food court, a new and extended Woolworths supermarket, a new Coles supermarket and more specialty stores.

