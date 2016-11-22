The fruits of a day's work

URBAN PARADISE: Percy Pugliese relaxes in the beautiful gardens of his Bed and Breakfast off Ogilvie Road.

GROWING up the son of Italian immigrants in Australia in the 1950s and 1960s wasn't always easy, but it instilled in Percy Pugliese a strong work ethic and an even stronger sense of family and pride.

Mr Pugliese's parents moved from Italy to Stanthorpe in 1956, one year before he was born.

"It was a tough existence, we copped a fair bit from the kids at school,” he said.

"It's changed a lot over the years and today Italians are widely accepted as part of Australian life and culture, but it wasn't always the way.”

Mr Pugliese said he and other children of his generation were encouraged to enjoy a glass of wine with dinner.

"It was part of life, and I grew up not having the same urge as a teenager to go out and get drunk,” he said.

"We'd go out to dances and be there to have a good time with friends, dance and meet girls, but the other boys would hit the drink and some idiot would call you a wog and it would be on.”

Mr Pugliese left the Granite Belt in 1974 to pursue a career in banking.

"I wanted to escape the likelihood of never-ending work on the family orchard,” he said. "It was constant, 24/7, there were no holidays, it just wasn't the type of lifestyle I was interested in.”

In the mid-80s Mr Pugliese said he moved back to the Southern Downs, to Warwick with his wife Glenis and worked at the Warwick Credit Union.

"Eventually I couldn't see a future for myself in banking and started selling fruit door-to-door, figuring selling would be a lot more profitable than growing,” he said.

"I didn't have to worry about hailstorms and things producers need to worry about, there was always some money to be made in selling fruit and veges.”

That business eventually became Percy's Fruit Market on Wood St, and today the business thrives as a small family enterprise catering to the wholesale needs of local restaurants, hospitals and schools, as well as the popular retail store and also a weekly travelling market around the region.

The couple also own and run Glenrose Cottages on 1.6 hectares off Ogilvie Rd.

"This block was just bush on the edge of town when we bought it,” Mr Pugliese said.

"In 2007 we started building some cottages and had an old house moved to the block from Albion St.

"It's turned into something we'd never imagined but it'll keep us going into retirement and beyond.”