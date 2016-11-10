TAKE A TOUR: The future of Warwick's banking

BANK NOW: Staff members Dom Benz, Marissa Farrell and Kim McGregor inside the brand new Warwick Westpac branch.

THE new Rose City Shoppingworld Westpac branch has taken Warwick's banking into the future.

The Bank Now branch is the 138th such branch in Australia, and has replaced the more conventional and traditional style of in-store banking.

Bank manager Kim McGregor said the idea is to have more interaction with customers.

"We can now work on building stronger relationships with our new and existing customers," he said.

"We also now offer 24/7 banking, with two smart ATMs, which cand handle cash withdrawals and deposits, cheque deposits and business express banking.

"This will allow businesses to get their takings offsite and into the bank no matter what time of day or night.

"We also have cash exchange and coin exchange facilities 24 hours a day."

Mr McGregor said the bank's layout had changed significantly.

"We now offer customers a casual zone, a relaxing waiting area with comfortable chairs and an Ipad for internet banking or checking real estate or the weather," he said.

"We also have a concierge desk with a staff member to meet and greet customers and assist with using the new technology.

"We have a counter area as well for assisting with any transactions that can't be processed via the smart ATMs, which should be minimal.

"We also have a semi-formal meeting area and several formal offices for meetings."

Mr McGregor said the time was right to introduce the Bank Now format to Warwick.

"With the redevelopment of the Rose City Shoppingworld it was a great opportunity for Westpac to make that change," he said.

"Toowoomba has had a Bank Now branch on Ruthven St for about 12 months and it's been very successful so Westpac decided to bring it here."

Mr McGregor said advances in technology made the Bank Now idea more viable.

"In branch transactions have been dropping," he said.

"With online banking now offering so many options for customers, this style of branch offers our staff to be a lot more proactive and have more time for interaction with our customers on a daily basis."

Mr McGregor said the branch opening hours had extended to 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

"Don't forget the smart ATMs will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week," he said.