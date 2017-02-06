The good news continues for anglers with more stocking

Eddie Kemp and Andrew Shaw (Australian Native Fish Enterprises) watch Bob Koina release fingerlings into the Condamine River at Scots Weir.

THE Warwick District Recreational Fish Stocking Association is getting to the end of its stocking season.

The last drop of fingerlings was 13,000 silver perch from Andrew Shaw from Australian Native Fish Enterprises.

Shaw said the 13,000 fingerlings were the last he was delivering this season.

"The silver perch we released will be a legal size sometime after 12 months,” he said.

Association secretary Eddie Kemp said another 50,000 golden perch had been ordered through Nick Donges from Granite Belt Fish Hatchery.

"Once the rest of the golden perch are released, that will give us release numbers of around 230,000 for the stocking season,” he said.

"Nick will start bringing the golden perch on Sunday week and we will have at least 10 members and three boats ready for the release at Leslie Dam.”