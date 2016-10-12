The green bean sure to broaden

NEWFOUND FAVOURITE: You can taste Bridget's beautiful broad beans at this Saturday's Warwick Seasonal Feast Market, from 8am in the Warwick Art Gallery garden courtyard.

I FIND there's something earthy and genuine about those who grow food. Their love of what they do, their resilience, traditions held dear - all food for my soul.

It's the untold stories behind our seasonal, regional produce that I hope SOURCED Southern Downs brings to life.

This week, I catch up with Bridget Ryan, chairperson of the Southern Queensland Country Regional Food Network, the face behind the brand Aunty Bad, and the lady who turned her back on the corporate world to move to the country and try her hand at growing vegetables.

Over a pot of steaming green tea, we found five minutes to talk, and laugh, a lot, about broad beans.

As a child, and as for many of her generation, Bridget was forced to eat what she refers to as "the horrid broad bean”.

"Mum would make us kids pod them out of their big hairy pods and she would boil them and we would eat them, with other boiled- beyond-belief vegies,” recalled Bridget.

With pod-like leather, which could only expected given they'd grown to a massive size before being harvested from the vegie patch fence, Bridget's horrid broad bean was grey and tasteless.

A memory quickly recalled when an Italian friend in Stanthorpe offered her some of her mother- in-law's broad beans.

"My friend was raving about how great the broad bean is, and all I could do was ignore her for a few years until she finally delivered some,” she said.

"And well I loved them so much, we (Bridget and her husband John) now grow them on our farm.”

Broad beans are now a firm favourite for Bridget, and feature in many a meal shared with family and friends, with her broad bean dip on sourdough toast and glass of wine a weekend winner.