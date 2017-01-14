The heat is on, and you'll feel it

STAY SAFE: This weekend the UV index is set to hit extreme, so cover up and get stuck into the ice cream.

SLIP, slop, slap and don't be stingy with the air conditioning as the weekend heats right up.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the weather is expected to climb to the high 30s, possibly 40, and Sunday could get as sweltering as 36 degrees.

Heatwave

THIS weekend marks the middle of a Warwick heatwave, with the past week reaching high 30s, and coming days expected to be just the same.

Monday will be a little cooler, at 32, and Tuesday to Thursday will hover around the high 30s.

Extreme UV

IT'S not just the heat Warwick residents have to put up with till the end of the week, as the UV index hits extreme.

Usually when the UV index hits extreme, the advice is to avoid all sun exposure between 1pm and 4pm. However, this week the Bureau of Meteorology is advising to avoid the sun between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

If outdoors, seek shade and wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen and UV-blocking sunglasses.

The extreme UV index is expected to continue next week.

Storms

THERE should be a little sweet relief this weekend.

Today there's a 90% chance of showers, with a chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. There's even more rain expected Sunday, with 10 to 30mm expected over Warwick.