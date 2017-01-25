The imbecile and the Irish lass

NEW FANGLED: Andrew Gale has had the odd run-in with technology.

"MATER Private Hospital”, the distinctly Irish accented lady's voice on the other end of the phone answered. "How may I help you?”

"Hi, I'm just wanting to get put through to my wife who is patient there,” I replied.

"What is her name please?” the phone operator said.

"Melinda Gale,” I said "that's spelt G-A-L-E.”

"Oh, Megan Gale,” she said in her lovely Irish accent, pronouncing it like Megg-Anne "I'll just see what room she's in and connect you”.

"No, not Megan, Melinda,” I said.

"My wife is much more beautiful than Megan, but people confuse them all the time.”

The operator giggled.

I waited patiently, listening to keyboard clicks from the other end of the phone line.

The reply came "there's no one by that name here, are you sure she's in the private hospital, not the mother's or public?”

"Yeah I'm sure she just went down by ambulance from Warwick Hospital this afternoon,” I said

"This afternoon?” said the operator in a puzzled tone, "She should be here, it's 8am.”

Now it was my turn to be puzzled, because it sure wasn't 8am, more like 6pm here in Warwick and I had seen Melinda off in the care of Dave "Thommo” Thompson's Ambulance about five hours ago.

I was confused, but the answer to this riddle was quickly forming in my head.

"Are you there Mr Gale?”

I looked down at my iPhone. There were way too many numbers on the phone and the number started with 353 and had about 12 digits.

"Bloody hell you idiot Mr Gale,” I thought to myself.

"It's not just an Irish person on the phone, you've rung bloody Ireland.”

I then did what any fool does when they realise they have created chaos via the phone... I apologised for wasting the ladys time?

Um......No, I hung up. Like a big coward.

AAAAARRRGGGHHH you imbecile, I screamed in my head to myself.

See, I try to embrace technology as much as I can.

I'm not really one of those people who have to have the latest gadget as there are just so many about, but when I find something I like I will get right into it.

On this day rather than just look up the phone number in a phone book or even on Google, I just used the "new-fangled” feature on my phone, Google Voice.

If you don't know what that is, well you simply talk to the phone, in this case I had said "Mater Private Hospital, to the phone and then Steve Jobs' marvellous iPhone asked me if I wanted to call the number, so I replied in the affirmative.

I now call that "the day I discovered there was a Mater Private Hospital in Dublin, and a Warwick in Ireland too, apparently”.

Now maybe the Irish accent on the other end of the phone should have been a give-away that I wasn't talking to someone in Brisbane.

Or should it?

An Irish sounding person answering a phone in Australia is no more unusual than an Indian or Italian sounding person answering the phone.

If they were speaking Irish Gaelic, or Hindi or Italian that would be a big clue that I wasn't talking to someone in Australia but speaking English, they were, just in the lovely rolling, folky tone of the land of St Paddy, The Emerald Isle.

This was a couple of years ago.

I have now learnt to check the number first now before I dial it. I also now know that phone, as well as computer technology has advanced.

A feature called "Geolocation” is very handy at knowing where on the earth you actually are so when you ask Google for the 'Mater Private Hospital', Google will assume that you want the one closest to you, not the one 10 time zones away.

Now some people might find that scary and link that to some type of NSA plot to track us all down.

Not me after my aforementioned episode. Especially if it saves me from making a fool of myself like that again.