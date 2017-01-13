The Malt House to bring the city to the country

OPENING SOON: The Malt House front-of-house supervisor Caitlin Harrison checks out the rooftop area.

AFTER more than a year of design and development, Warwick's much anticipated new venue, The Malt House, is set to open.

Staff and workmen are busily putting the finishing touches to the venue and manager Josh Hennig said the restaurant bar would open within the next week.

"There are a few more things to do," he said.

The Malt House front-of-house supervisor Caitlin Harrison. Jonno Colfs

"But everyone is really excited about and ready for the opening."

Mr Hennig said the name of the venue came first after some digging around in Warwick's history.

"The design of the venue was inspired by the original malt house that existed in Warwick in the 1800s," he said.

"The exposed beams, the little touches, the pulleys and ropes that adorn the ceiling, were all designed with that concept in mind.

"A lot of work, planning and design has gone into this place and it wouldn't look out of place in the trendiest areas of Sydney or Melbourne."

Mr Hennig said The Malt House had a definite wow factor.

"We've brought a little bit of the city to the country, at country prices," he said.

"I honestly think Warwick people and visitors to town will love it.

"And the rooftop bar is absolutely going to be the place to be on a Friday and Saturday night.

"With its big screen and great views, you'll love it."