The new generation of barrel racing champs

THERE'S not more more important in life than jumping in the saddle and gunning it at full speed, according to rising barrel racing champ Willem Boyce.

The grade seven student walked away with gold at this year's local barrel racing event, something he was pretty chuffed with.

"I was actually surprised,” he said while waiting for the bronc riding to kick off.

"I didn't think I would win the thing.”

The student took to the ring atop of Hootchy, his reliable and evidently speedy horse.

"He's ten years old, and he's a really good horse,” Willem said.

For a 12 year old, Willem is fairly new to the barrel racing scene with only three years experience under his belt.

"I guess I've been doing it a while,” he said.

"But it was still a surprise to do well in the competition.”

The Warwick Hack and Pony Club sponsored the local barrel races with 22 competitors taking part in the first time event for the Warwick rodeo.

The races were held last Thursday afternoon from 4.30 before the first round of the NFR.

It featured two classes of 12 and Under and a 13 to Under 18.

The pony club put up $300 in prize money, something Willlem hopes to use wisely, and might want to consider investing into some treats for Hootchy.