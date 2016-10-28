The obligatory rodeo wet weather plan

Rider takes on the challenge of the bareback pony contest at the Cowboys Rodeo.

OK, SO it wouldn't be rodeo without the threat or eventuation of a little rain.

This year's forecast keeps the tradition alive with storms and rain predicted today and tomorrow.

So if you're planning on heading down to take in Australia's best rodeo, you'd be wise to have a wet weather plan in place.

Here's a few ideas.

Get there early

If it is raining you won't want to be left without a seat under cover, so get in early and find a spot to camp down out of the weather.

Firstly, there's the Douglas Feez Pavilion and of course the historic C.E Barnes grandstand and a couple of the other grandstands are also covered now as well.

Stay in the bar

The two bars will be packed but they're both undercover and if you find a spot, stay there.

Drink rum. This rodeo favourite will not only warm you up but if you do happen to get wet later, you probably won't care.

Take the bus

There are buses leaving from the car park behind the town hall and also the public car park from Australiana Park all weekend.

That'll save you having to walk to and from your car in the rain.

Wear boots

It is the rodeo after all.

There's going to be a lot of mud when it rains, so be prepared to get some on your new Ariats.

High heels are not an option and don't wear your best Chuck Taylors either for that matter.

Cop it sweet

Or you could just brave it, grab a smile and a Drizabone... it's only rain after all.