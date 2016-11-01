26°
The plight of the new bogan

Andrew Gale | 1st Nov 2016 4:43 PM
AUTONOMOUS RECALL: Thunderbird puppet-like driver asking for an address like an officious little bureaucrat and all Andy wants to do is get away from the bad guy.
Andrew Gale

I JUST love cars, always have and always will. Big or little, fast or slow. Racing cars, utes, panel vans, 4WDs - anything, almost everything.

If it's a Ford and it runs a Cleveland V8 it's right up the list, but I've had love affairs with plenty of Holdens, old and new, Chryslers, VWs and Chevys.

Cars have always been more than just a means of transport to me.

Looking around the place, I know I'm not alone. The horsepower capital of Queensland isn't just about rodeos and campdraft. Seems there's a GT, a GTS or SS hidden away in every second shed. Not that many Priuses and Smart cars.

I suppose I'm a motoring enthusiast.

Some might say a bit of a bogan. I can live with that.

Just don't expect to see me at the Summer nats, dressed in a flanno, with my arm out the window giving the two finger salute as my fully-sick Commy drops an epic tyre-shredding burnout. I'm paying to raise seven future "motoring enthusiasts”. I can't afford to shred tyres willy-nilly.

The future motoring enthusiasts. My children. Young adults and kids who come from a household that respects family, god and country. A family that tries to remember where they come from. A family that respects important days; Christmas, Easter, Anzac Day, Australia Day and every October, Bathurst Day.

Yeah. OK. I'm a bogan.

Talking about the future. There's been a lot of talk recently about autonomous vehicles. You know, driverless cars.

Amazingly, they're here now.

Just Google "Tesla Autopilot”.

It's on the roads and coming to a trendy inner-city location near you. It's something we really do need to start taking into account when we look at strategic planning for future roads, road safety and so on.

Now when I think of autonomous cars I can't help but think of the horrible 'Johnny Cab' in the original 1990 Arnold Schwarzeneggerr classic, Total Recall.

If you've seen it, there's no way you could ever forget the horrid little Thunderbird puppet-like driver asking for an address like an officious little bureaucrat and all Arnie wants to do is get away from the bad guy.

The scene is a classic and like any hard core bureaucrat, poor old Johnny Cab just can't deal with 'Just Drive'. Classic Arnie stuff, solved in the end with pure brute violence. Bureaucrats beware!

I was at a transport policy development meeting recently discussing driverless cars. A fairly high-powered one complete with politicians and assorted movers and shakers.

All transport professionals and experts. And me. Right in the middle of the Brisbane CBD. A funny place for a self-confessed bogan but, there I am, discussing the implications that the future world will need to take into account when Tesla's technological leap forward is sharing the roads with us in Australia.

What was I doing there?

If you know me, you might have noticed that I do like to contribute. I love a crusade.

I have certain skills from a lifetime of work in the transport industry, both on the road and on the water and the people who run this committee. I don't mind admitting though that a lot of stuff they discuss is significantly "above my pay scale”, so I do spend a bit of time sitting quietly, nodding attentively. Honestly fascinated, and learning.

Sometimes, as in this discussion, biting my tongue.

Trying to remember the profound words of my wise old granny.

"Better to keep your mouth shut and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and confirm it”.

But the question has been implanted in my head by my mate Rosco a few days earlier and it's fighting to get out.

My mouth opens and it blurts out.

"I'm just wondering if there will be autonomous Muscle Cars?”

Faces around the table turn to the now exposed bogan.

Sorry Granny.

Topics:  people warwick

