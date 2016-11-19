30°
The Road Trip drag racing event comes to Morgan Park

Jonno Colfs
| 19th Nov 2016 5:38 PM
Organiser Mike Apps and Jane Kolbee for the Road Trip at Warwick Dragway.
Organiser Mike Apps and Jane Kolbee for the Road Trip at Warwick Dragway.

THE Road Trip travelling drag racing event hits Warwick tonight.

One of the highlights for locals is the 'Come and Try' portion of the evening where anyone who wants to give it a go, can give it a go.

All you need is a car, a helmet, full length clothing and a racing licence which can be purchased from the organisers for just $20 for a day licence.

Event promoter Mike Apps of the Lakeside Drag Racing club in the north of Brisbane said it was all about getting bums on seats.

"And it's about getting the people on the other side of the fence to get in and experience drag racing,” he said.

"We have scrutineers look over the cars to make sure they are safe and then you're away.

"It's about bringing drag racing to everybody, you don't have to spend thousands of dollars, any car can compete.”

Aside from the 'Come and Try' section of the day, the Road Trip event is a three-part event which began at Willowbank Raceway this morning.

The competitors then drove to Warwick for this afternoon's event and tomorrow will head to Lakeside for Cruise Fest.

Mr Apps said each driver could have as many runs as they liked at Willowbank and Warwick.

"They then submit their top time and tomorrow we have a head-to-head elimination final with over $7000 in prizemoney up for grabs,” he said.

"It's also a great opportunity for club members to travel around south east Queensland and race on some tracks they wouldn't have seen before.

"We've got 40 racers travelling for this event and 33 haven't been to Warwick, so everybody has the families along for the adventure.

"Drag racing is a real family event.”

The racing runs through till about 9.30pm tonight and all Warwick wannabe dragsters are invited out for a go.

Topics:  drag racing morgan park warwick sport

