The Western world has a case of the wobbles

David Jordan - WIRAC manager | 8th Nov 2016 9:43 AM
WIRAC are supporting World Diabetes Day.
WIRAC are supporting World Diabetes Day. Contributed

WOMEN with a waist circumference of over 80cm have an increased risk for developing type 2 (non-insulin dependent) diabetes and if this is over 88cm there is even a higher risk.

For men, the same risks fall between 94cm and 102cm and these statistics apply to children as well.

It is no wonder there is World Diabetes Day on November 14 to highlight these alarming statistics which are wobbling around the Western world.

The Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre (WIRAC) is supporting World Diabetes Day on Monday by helping to raise awareness that weight control and regular activity can help prevent and treat this chronic disease.

"To help raise awareness, the team at WIRAC are offering a free health and weight loss consultation* to members of the Warwick community during the week of November 21,” said WIRAC manager David Jordan.

According to Diabetes Australia, more than one million Australians have diabetes and half of them don't know it yet.

A build up of fat in the liver and other vital organs predisposes people to insulin resistance, meaning the body's cells are less able to respond to insulin. This means that glucose can increase in the bloodstream rather than being delivered to storage sites in the cells.

Diabetes often follows insulin resistance. Besides a family history of heart disease or diabetes, women who had diabetes during pregnancy or who had a baby over nine pounds are at higher risk of developing insulin resistance.

Blood sugar can be controlled with diet and lifestyle changes. A regular exercise program and sensible eating plan can be an effective way to positively impact on the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes. Exercisers who have type 2 diabetes and lose weight often come off or reduce their medication.

More than 200 million people worldwide have diabetes.

For more information visit www.diabetesqld.org.au. This information is provided by the team at WIRAC and their partners at dietflex: www.dietflex.com.au.

  • Free health and weight loss consultations are available for members and non-members at set times over the week. Bookings must be made and are subject to availability. No rain checks. One appointment per person.
