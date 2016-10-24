The wild adventures of Warwick's travelling meerkats

Dave and Daisy are supervised by Donna Cecil and Jodie Locke.

FOR meerkats Dave and Daisy, Warwick is as a good a home as any.

It may not offer the views of the Kalahari Desert, or the sweeping plains of Namibia, but the travelling buddies would take the Rose City over Africa any day.

Dave and Daisy, with the help of their buddies Donna Cecil and Jodie Locke, have spent their relatively young lives on the move, and have built up a bit of fame for their daring gallivanting.

"They've been everywhere,” Donna laughed.

"It started out as a bit of a joke, but now where ever we go, Dave comes along.”

Dave taking in the sights. Dave and Daisy

Dave and Daisy document all their adventures on www.facebook.com/The-Adventures-of-Dave-and-Daisy, with Dave's last stop trackside at the Gold Coast 600.

"He's been to the snow, the Rockhampton Zoo, Underwater World,” Donna said.

"He's been up Emerald and Clermont, and he's been down to Perisher.

"And then he went to The Dish, The Dubbo Jail.

Dave and Daisy spend time travelling separately and together, though both had a fairly strange experience recently when they came face to face with family.

Dave and Daisy meet up with their cousins. Dave and Daisy

"Yes, they've seen real meerkats at the zoo,” Jodie laughed.

She said the meerkats came in to their possession this New Years when a simple gift turned into something more.

"The whole idea originated in the Reject Shop in Stanthorpe,” Jodie said.

"My brother-in-law, Dave, bought Donna this meerkat.

"Then I thought, I want one too!”

Where the meerkats head to next, neither Donna nor Jodie are quite sure.

For now, they'll be staying put in Warwick (so keep an eye out for them in the vast Warwick wilderness).