Therapists join forces for Warwick service

Sophie Lester
| 8th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
TEAM WORK: Therapists (back from left) Lenore Neville, Jan Gudkovs, Jan Dugan, Alana Deehan, Louise Edwards, Noel Ryan and Mark Cary are joining forces to form Child and Family Therapies Warwick.
TEAM WORK: Therapists (back from left) Lenore Neville, Jan Gudkovs, Jan Dugan, Alana Deehan, Louise Edwards, Noel Ryan and Mark Cary are joining forces to form Child and Family Therapies Warwick.

FAMILIES struggling with developmental delays will have a new location for healthcare needs.

Child and Family Therapies Warwick will give families counselling, occupational and speech therapy options under one roof at the Centre for Healthy Living.

Speech therapist Alana Deehan is one of the professionals who are already based at the centre and joining forces under the new name to deliver a multi-disciplinary approach to family care.

"Particularly with the National Disability Insurance Scheme coming in we want to take that more holistic approach,” Mrs Deehan said.

"We will still be set up at the Centre for Healthy Living but we'll be able to work more closely together as part of the changes to work with children with developmental and language delays and other difficulties.

"There are people I know who are travelling to Toowoomba and Brisbane to get assessments completed and we hope this will give people an option to stay in town and have their needs met.

"In particular, we are trying to meet needs of school-aged children that aren't being covered by other agencies and really have a one-stop shop for Warwick families.

"The new business is about recognising the child is part of a family, and both the child's needs and family's needs should be met to better address all areas of development.”

Psychologist Mark Cary, another member of the new team, said this integrated approach was favoured by mental health policies.

"Taking a more holistic approach basically means we'll offer psychological and educational assessment and a range of therapies,” MrCary said.

"That includes speech pathology, occupational therapy, relationship counselling, parental counselling and child psychology.”

Mrs Deehan has been working in speech pathology for 18 years and said the team was well positioned to take on this new chapter.

"I think that's been important for us to come together with a great level of experience, particularly when it comes to people with a disability,” she said.

"Especially when a child is newly diagnosed there can be this grieving and bigger family impacts and you do need a holistic approach (and) as much support as possible.

Child and Family Therapies Warwick will be launched at 4pm tomorrow by Darling Downs and West Moreton Public Health Network CEO and Mayor Tracy Dobie.

For more information and to RSVP to the launch, phone the Centre for Healthy Living on 46613340.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  centre for healthy living counselling families mental health ndis occupational therapy psychology speech therapy warwick

RETAIL businesses in Warwick and Stanthorpe could soon learn whether Sunday trading will come to the Southern Downs.

