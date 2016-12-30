These guys keep your beer cold

BOTTLEO CREW: Sharon Whitney, Josh Simpson, Kayeleen Cruice and Kieran Wilkin take a load off.

Sharon Whitney

I'VE been working in the bottleshop at the Warwick Hotel for about five years now.

I also do a stint out at the Wood St Cellarbrations store from time to time as well.

My job mainly involves custmer service, a lot of it.

I love it, I get to meet heaps of different every day and we have lots of regulars as well and you can easily grow to develop friendships with those people you see a lot.

I work six days a week, mainly during the day.

It's always busy here, which is good, there's always something to do and hopefully we all have fun doing it.

Josh Simpson

I'VE been working here now for about four years.

I'm one of two bottleshop managers and have spent all my time employed here working in the bottleshop.

It involves a lot of custmer service, cleaning, ordering, stocking and delegating task.

From the small stuff to the big stuff.

It's good fun, it's an awesome job.

When I started I knew zero about bottleshops and alcohol, but now it's a different story, I can answer almost every question that's thrown at me by a customer.

It's always busy here, but we've got a great team and great bosses.

The customers are awesome, always friendly and entertaining.

A wise man once said, 'Retail is not for some, but it is fun'.

Kayeleen Cruice

NEARLY 12 years I've been working at the Warwick Hotel.

I'm probably the oldest and longest serving employee in the place.

I work five days a week and also spend a bit of time at the Wood St store as well.

I generally work the 9am to 3pm shift which suits me nicely.

Everyone here chips in and gets everything done.

I especially enjoy the interactions with the customers that come through and have a lot of people over the years.

I may not know all of their names, but you know little things about them and what they like to drink.

Kieran Wilkin

I WORK out in the bottleshop as well, and have been here about four-and-a-half years.

I'm a drive-through supervisor and it's my job to keep the beers cold, so it's pretty important.

I look after restocking the shelves and fridges which can be tough when it's really busy, which it has been for the last few weeks, it's been crazy.

I try to make sure everyone is kept happy.

Great staff here and awesome bosses, it's a fun happy environment to work in.

Even when it's busy at this time of year, we all handle it well.