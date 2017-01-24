A reader sent in these pics of thousands of bats flying over Warwick last Friday night.

THERE have been numerous attempts over the years to remove the thousands of bats from trees along the Condamine River.

In early 2013, the bats filled the sky every night, as they left their roosts by the river to traverse south, over the town.

Then the council took action, moving the bats along with the help of an independent contractor and for a while, it made a difference.

However, it appears they're back and in their thousands once again.

Check out the video and photos sent in by a Pratten St resident.

The resident said the bats took more than 15 minutes to fly over, heading toward west Warwick.

