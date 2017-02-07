Thieves strike across Warwick, police warn residents

A HANDBAG has been stolen from a Warwick home in a daring night-time break-in.

The resident of the house told police she kept her handbag hanging on a door, but awoke on Sunday morning to find it missing.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry into the house.

In another incident, a car has been broken into in Market Square in the early hours of Monday morning.

The offenders have smashed the passenger side window of a car parked and opened the glove box.

Neighbours reported hearing noises and dogs barking at about 2am.

In this instance it appears nothing was taken, but police urge residents to remain vigilant.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon reminded people to keep houses and vehicles locked.

"Keep keys and valuables out of plain sight and install outdoor sensor lighting to deter would-be thieves," he said.

In other news police have charged a 24-year-old man from Toowoomba with a drug-driving offence after he returned a positive roadside test in McDougall St at 4.40pm yesterday.