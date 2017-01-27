Thieves targeting Warwick cars

Steven Kasper snapped this stolen car on his early morning ride.

CAR thieves are on the loose in Warwick, with two vehicles stolen from the same area in the past two days.

A Holden Rodeo was found flipped onto its roof, just minutes after it was stolen from a Warwick Hotel yesterday morning.

The car, with New South Wales registration, was stolen from O'Mahoney's Hotel sometime between 4.45am and 5.10am.

It is believed the driver was attempting to do a burnout on Sawmill Rd when he lost control and flipped the vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing two men running away from the vehicle after the crash.

Both men have been described as being about 20 years old, with an average build, dark complexion and curly black hair.

The driver was wearing a light coloured t-shirt and the passenger a dark coloured t-shirt.

One of the men was reportedly holding his head, so may have been injured.

This morning another car has been taken from Canning St.

Police are investigating the theft of a white Mazda.

Anyone with any information on either theft are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.