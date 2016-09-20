Third birthday for Women of Warwick

Roz Thompson, Adele McKinnon and Nicole Kane are excited for the next Women of Warwick breakfast.

THE Women of Warwick breakfasts focus on bringing the warm, witty and wonderful women of this region together, and it's an initiative that has been strengthened over the past three years.

Now, to celebrate the group's birthday, the founding WoW members are encouraging all to join the cause, listen to speakers and dig into a meal at the same time.

Julia Keogh revealed the next WoW Breakfast, to be held at the Hawker Road Function Centre, would be themed Be Fearlessly Authentic. "And our speakers truly embody the characteristics of authenticity in both their professional and personal lives,” she said.

Tickets can be purchased at www.trybooking.com for $27.50.