Crash at the corner of Wantley and Grafton Sts in Warwick.

A WOMAN has been injured in another crash at Warwick intersection troublespot.

The crash at the corner of Wantley and Grafton sts is the third in a week and local residents said the intersection has seen dozens of accidents over the years.

Two cars collided at the intersection at around 9.41am when one of the vehicles allegedly failed to give way.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The elderly female driver of one of the cars required ambulance assistance for a head laceration sustained during the crash and was also stablised