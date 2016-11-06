Thirty tonnes of hay lost in shed fire at Danderoo

A hayshed at Danderoo on fire this afternoon with emergency services on scene.

A FIRE in a hayshed at Danderoo has been put out through the work of firefighters from seven Queensland Fire and Rescue Service units.

The 30 tonnes of hay in the shed was lost and the hayshed was extensively damaged.

Urban units from Warwick and Killarney and three Rural Fire Service appliances from Swan and Emu Creek and one from Gladfield/Maryvale helped bring the fire under control.

A Rural Fire Service tanker was on site to replenish the water supply in the appliances.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said she understood the fire started in the grass outside the shed.

The fire was reported by neighbours at 10.54pm. Half an hectare of grass was burnt before being quickly extinguished.

Urban fire fighters put on breathing apparatus to fight the fire in the shed and iron was also removed from the roof of the shed to gain access.

The fire was extinguished by 3.30pm and the last unit left the scene at 3.41pm.