This week Amy loves...

19th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
SNAP THEM UP: Delicious, sweet and crunchy snap peas.
SNAP THEM UP: Delicious, sweet and crunchy snap peas.

NICK Locke's sugar snap peas!

They snap.

They're sweet.

And they make a super salad.

And my go-to salad finder is Hetty McKinnon's Community cookbook, which features recipes from her Arthur Street Kitchen.

Simple recipes that highlight seasonal produce are winners when it comes to creating something in your kitchen with what's grown right here on the Southern Downs.

Don't get bogged down in the recipe, if you don't have one of the vegetable ingredients then substitute it for another seasonal variety or add extra of something else!

Pea & mint with quinoa, feta and almonds

Salt

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp oil

200g peas

300g sugar snap peas (available locally)

300g snow peas (available locally)

1 tsp vegetable stock powder

400g quinoa

3/4 cup mint leaves

100g fetta (available locally)

50g almonds

Minty dressing: 2 tbsp white wine vinegar, 160ml olive oil, 4 tbsp vegetable oil, 1 garlic clove, 1/2 tsp caster sugar, 1/2 cup mint leaves, salt & pepper.

Method

Blitz all the dressing ingredients. Adjust to taste.

Blanch the peas, sugar snap peas and snow peas in salt, sugar, stock, oil and water. Refresh under cold water.

Cook the quinoa.

Combine dressing, peas and quinoa and top with crumbled feta and almonds.

