Three injuries from bikes at Tregony in one day

Gerard Walsh | 20th Nov 2016 2:19 PM
The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to four motorsport injuries at various locations at the weekend.
The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to four motorsport injuries at various locations at the weekend.

THE Queensland Ambulance Service arrived at Gap Creek Farm for the third time today after a 12-year-old boy hit his head while riding.

The crew from Warwick responded to the third incident at Gap Creek Farm after a report at 1.20pm that a 12-year-old had hit his head in a fall. The boy was wearing a helmet. He was transported to Warwick Hospital

Earlier in the day, the QAS was called to Gap Creek Farm after a 22-year-old man suffered an ankle injury after falling off his bike just before 9.30am

Just after the ambulance left for the Warwick Hospital, QAS received a call that a 16-year-old boy riding at Gap Creek Farm had suffered a shoulder injury.

A spokeswoman for QAS said they were advised by the crew in the vehicle that the condition of the 22-year-old man with the fractured ankle was such they could return to the farm to assess with boy with the shoulder injury.

The ambulance crew then headed to Warwick Hospital with the two patients.

Earlier in the weekend, the QAS transported a 28-year-old driver with a fractured foot from Morgan Park Raceway to Warwick Hospital.

The QAS was called to the CAMS Queensland Motor Racing Championships at Morgan Park at 1.40pm Saturday.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  accident ambulance gap creek farm motocross tregony warwick

