Three major crashes in one day on our roads

CLOSE CALL: The female rider was taken to hospital.

EMERGENCY services were extremely busy on Saturday with three major crashes on Southern Downs roads.

Traffic was briefly halted at the Eight Mile intersection Saturday morning after a woman came off her motorcycle.

The 63-year-old's travelling companions watched on as the woman was treated on a traffic island at the intersection.

She was transported by ambulance to Warwick hospital with injuries to her left shoulder and ankle.

Shortly afterwards, a car containing two men in their 50s hit a tree just out of Leyburn.

One man was taken to Millmerran hospital while the other was transported to the Toowoomba Hospital.

Both suffered back and chest injuries after the car hit the tree on Stonehenge Rd just before 11am.

That evening, a woman was injured on the New England Hwy after hitting a kangaroo and veering off the road.

The 51-year-old was taken to Warwick hospital with chest and leg pain.

The crash occurred on the New England Hwy, 15km north of Dalveen.

Emergency crews were called just before 6.30pm, and arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.