Three police crews on scene for disruptions at Eight Mile

Three police crews are on scene at the Eight Mile

ONE lane of traffic is being allowed through between Warwick and Toowoomba but the road to Brisbane is closed after a power pole fire at the Eight Mile.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said at 6.30pm that Ergon Energy were on scene and in the process of turning the power off.

"Our crew helped with traffic until police took over and were waiting on scene until the power was turned off," she said.

"The power lines are hanging across the highway, we received the call at 5.46pm" she said.

A 6.30pm, three crews from the Queensland Police Service were on scene directing traffic and using one lane to keep traffic moving between Toowoomba and Warwick.

"The road to Brisbane is still closed."