Three Saturday arrests but police happy with behaviour

Gerard Walsh | 30th Oct 2016 7:24 AM
Police were out in force at the weekend
Police were out in force at the weekend John McCutcheon

THE general behaviour of patrons at the Warwick Rodeo and around town has pleased police with only a small number of arrests.

On one of the biggest social nights of the year in Warwick on Saturday, two Grantham men were arrested in Cleary St and charged with public nuisance offences.

The 22 and 25-year-old men from Grantham were arrested at 11.15pm and spent most of the night in the Warwick Watchhouse before being released on notices to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 30.

A Greenslopes man, 27, was arrested after registering a blood alcohol level of .129 while driving in Cleary St.

He has been given a notice to appear on November 30 in Warwick Magistrates Court on a drink driving charge.

There were no Saturday night arrests from the large crowd at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Senior Constable Darren Black, of Warwick police, said police were pleased with the overall good behaviour of patrons at the Warwick Rodeo.

"We were also generally pleased with behaviour around town,” he said.

There were an estimated 20 police at the rodeo grounds on the two major nights of the rodeo. Police came from a number of Southern Downs stations, the Mounted Unit travelled from Brisbane along with the Road Policing Command from Brisbane.

Topics:  cleary st police rodeo warwick police warwick rodeo

