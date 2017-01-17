Thulimbah resident to face court after drugs seized

Police have charged a Thulimbah resident after drugs were seized from their property.

A THULIMBAH resident will face court after a police seized drugs and syringes from their property.

Stanthorpe's Acting Senior Sergeant Damian Grace said officer executed a search warrant at an Amiens Rd, Thulimbah address last Friday.

"Two small cannabis plants, a small amount of amphetamine and several improperly disposed syringes were located and seized,” Sen Sgt Grace said.

He said the occupant, 39, was served with a notice to appear for producing and possessing dangerous drug, possessing utensils used and failing to dispose of syringes.

The resident is due to face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court in February.