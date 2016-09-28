Thumbs up, thumbs down from Warwick readers

WE asked our Facebook readers to give a thumbs up for something good that happened in their day, and a thumbs down for things not so nice. Here are their online responses.

Thumbs up to the Warwick Turf Club committee for always making their members, sponsors and supporters feel welcome at all of their events. Hope to see everyone supporting the Warwick Cup on October 8.

Bubblez Barbierto

Thumbs up to the Warwick RSL for catering very well to the gents of Freedom Aged Care recently. I hear the food was well above expectation.

Helen Fitch

Thumbs up to the Warwick Wolves hosting a great soccer clinic with fantastic guest coaches.

My boys had the best four days!

Jayne Shelley

Thumbs up to Veronica on Willow, Killarney.

They make the most beautiful meals and affordable.

Lambert Lois

Thumbs up to Brett at Bunnings for his kindness, helpfulness and consideration for a senior.

Valerie Arthy

Thumbs up to the lovely staff at My Optical today.

Therese Sweeney

Linda Bunch was awarded Queensland's Volunteer of the Year award. Here are our Facebook readers' well wishes.

Congrats Linda, couldn't have gone to a more deserving person than yourself.

Kelli Maree

Congratulations Linda, you have really earned this award good on you.

Barbara Fox

Congratulations Linda, well deserved.

Mary-Ann Brown