Thunderstorms and heat on Southern Downs radar

THUNDERSTORMS will threaten the Southern Downs every day this week, as the temperatures sit well above 30 degrees continuing what have so far been a very hot summer.

Today's temperature will climb to 31 with zero chance of rain for the region.

Tomorrow will be even hotter at 34 degrees but hopefully an afternoon thunderstorm will provide some relief.

Wednesday will be hotter again, reaching 36 degrees with thunderstorms forecast for the afternoon and evening.

The minimum will only drop to around 20 degrees on Wednesday night.

Thursday will bring a 50% chance of rain in the region and 33 degrees.

A thunderstorm is also forecast for Thursday.

Friday will see an 80% chance of rain across the region and a top temperature of 30 degrees.