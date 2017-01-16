Time for a crack at egg throwing

WARWICK has its rodeo and jumpers and jazz festival but there's a good reason to include an egg-throwing comp in the line-up this year.

Pelting eggs put Warwick in the international spotlight 100 years ago and shaped the course of Australian history.

In 1917, local brothers Pat and Bart Brosnan showed their opposition to conscription during World War 1 by egging Prime Minister Billy Hughes at the Warwick railway station, knocking off his hat.

The PM was so outraged at the inaction of Queensland police against the brothers, he created the Commonwealth Police, now known as the Australian Federal Police.

The incident also highlighted public opposition to young Aussies being conscripted for the bloodbath in Europe.

The Warwick egg incident (affectionately known as 'WEGGI') is celebrated by descendants of the brothers who gather in Warwick to commemorate the occasion.

They marked the 90th anniversary with a re-enactment in 2007 at the station and the unveiling of a sculpture "Splat on Hat".

There's no word yet on how the 100th anniversary will be celebrated. Did we hear you say an egg-throwing competition?