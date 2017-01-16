32°
News

Time for a crack at egg throwing

Sonja Koremans
| 16th Jan 2017 10:02 AM
CRACKING HISTORY: Egg throwing put Warwick in the international spotlight 100 years ago.
CRACKING HISTORY: Egg throwing put Warwick in the international spotlight 100 years ago. Gerard Walsh

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK has its rodeo and jumpers and jazz festival but there's a good reason to include an egg-throwing comp in the line-up this year.

Pelting eggs put Warwick in the international spotlight 100 years ago and shaped the course of Australian history.

In 1917, local brothers Pat and Bart Brosnan showed their opposition to conscription during World War 1 by egging Prime Minister Billy Hughes at the Warwick railway station, knocking off his hat.

The PM was so outraged at the inaction of Queensland police against the brothers, he created the Commonwealth Police, now known as the Australian Federal Police.

The incident also highlighted public opposition to young Aussies being conscripted for the bloodbath in Europe.

The Warwick egg incident (affectionately known as 'WEGGI') is celebrated by descendants of the brothers who gather in Warwick to commemorate the occasion.

They marked the 90th anniversary with a re-enactment in 2007 at the station and the unveiling of a sculpture "Splat on Hat".

There's no word yet on how the 100th anniversary will be celebrated. Did we hear you say an egg-throwing competition?

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community eggs tourism and events warwick

Dog with tape on its muzzle may be able to eat, drink: RSPCA

Dog with tape on its muzzle may be able to eat, drink: RSPCA

Spokesperson says the situation is "really weird"

UPDATE: Lights still down at Warwick's busiest intersection

Traffic lights out at Fitzroy and Albion.

UPDATE: Traffic lights at Albion and Fitzroy Sts in Warwick are out.

RACQ: Extreme heat fries car engines and batteries

RACQ warns extreme heat fries car engines and batteries

RACQ has warned motorists to be wary of the impact extreme heat

Will Pauline stump for Trump at his US inauguration?

BIRDS of a feather, they flock together.

Local Partners

Time for a crack at egg throwing

Warwick has it rodeo and jumpers and jazz festival but there's good reason to include an egg-throwing comp in the line-up this year.

City pin-up Miss Diamond Divine will sparkle in Las Vegas

PIN-UP: Photographer Shelley Lester has taken these pin-up shots for her business Scarlett Noir in Toowoomba. Pictured is alternative model Miss Diamond Divine from Toowoomba. /Scarlett Noir Photography

Pin-ups around the world flock to Vegas to be centre stage

T20 Warwick club round today

Cahal Davis bowls for Sovereign Animals at Slade Park this season.

Warwick cricket moves to T20 format

Missing stumping is Cows fanatics worst moment

Nathan Costello (Palace Cows) with SBH XI players Jonno Colfs and Cameron Stevens last year.

Palace Cows batsman happy to be called a bunny

Horse trials and polocrosse plans for the year

A PASS: Greg Davidge (NSW, left), BJ Thomas (WA) and Hayden Turnbull (NSW) in action at Morgan Park, Thomas and Turnbull will play in the April 21-23 Tests.

Horse trials and polocrosse clubs have busy year ahead

REVIEW: Undressed is more than titilating entertainment

REVIEW: Undressed is more than titilating entertainment

'DIVERSE' dating show, which asks singles to strip down to their undies, goes more than skin deep.

  • TV

  • 16th Jan 2017 3:30 PM

Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage in a scene from season six episode 10 of Game of Thrones.

HBO’S original programming president has teased fans.

Ed Sheeran's intimate gigs down under

Singer Ed Sheeran

CHART-topper playing invite-only shows in Australia next month.

Eddie McGuire's scandal-free focus and new-look Hot Seat

Eddie McGuire hosts the new Millionaire Hot Seat Super Game.

HOST wants out of the hot seat himself to focus on game show revamp.

Embattled Amber Sherlock back on TV after leaked video

Amber Sherlock seems to have brushed off the leaked video

Read Kim Kardashian's terrifying statement on robbery

“The individual with ski goggles rips out my BlackBerry phone.”

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 370,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Fully Refurbished On Large Block

102 Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Set back on a 2,023sqm block this 3 bedroom home has been fully refurbished. New floor coverings throughout, new window blinds and freshly painted interior.

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 248,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Charming Cottage

4 Drayton Street, Allora 4362

House 2 2 2 $189,000

Neat 2 bedroom plus study cottage on an easy care 551sqm fully fenced block just a short walk to the Allora Central Business District. Both bedrooms are large with...

Quality Home On Property Providing Privacy

195 Ravenscroft, Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 4 2 3 $575,000

This quality 4 bedroom home sits on an elevated 116 acre property approximately 25 kilometres from Warwick. The spacious home features 2 living areas both with...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!