Time for celebrations at St Mark's

CELEBRATION: Putting the finishing touches to St Mark's Church ahead of tonight's dinner are Sharon Johnson, Judy Nielsen and Heather Dearden.

IT'S time to sit back, celebrate and reflect on progress made at tonight's dinner at St Mark's Church in Warwick.

The dinner has been organised to herald the completion of stage one of the $1million refurbishment of one of Warwick's iconic sandstone churches.

The works began in earnest in October 2016 after initial planning began over two years ago.

So far, a state-of-the-art lighting and sound system has been installed, the church has been rewired and the flooring in the knave has been entirely redone.

Reverend Rod Winterton said the dinner was a chance to thank everyone for their support, donations and work on the project.

"We have over 150 expected and with delicious meal and live music, it will be a great night,” he said.

"We're very grateful to Millers for catering for the event and to Channon's Wines for being a major sponsor as well.”

Mr Winterton said the support from other denominations in Warwick had been amazing.

"We have three tables coming from St Mary's and some from the Uniting Church as well,” he said.

"These buildings are part of the fabric of this community and we can't let them disappear.”

WHERE:

St Mark's Church

WHEN:

Tonight from 7pm

COST

: $75