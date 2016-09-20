Time to get tough on sick crimes

THERE are few stories that invoke the levels of outrage and disgust that we at the Daily News see when we publish stories about animal cruelty.

In hearing about such crimes, the community does not hold back in its condemnation of the people who commit them.

It is not something people accept or want to tolerate.

But despite calls for harsh penalties and jail sentences for offenders, our sytem continues to allow these scumbags who prey on animals to walk from court.

An RSPCA spokesman told the Daily News the longest jail sentence handed to an offender was one month behind bars.

This is outrageous.

It is abhorrent for someone to violently and intentionally injure or kill an animal, whether for their own pleasure or in a fit of rage, and there is clearly a serious problem that needs addressing.

Experts have long made the links between animal cruelty and later violence against people.

Animal violence is a big problem that we are not addressing adequately.

We cannot continue to disregard these troubling behaviours and it's time to get tough with sentences, jailing offenders and forcing them to undergo psychiatric treatment.

This is a crime that our community condemns and it must be dealt with accordingly.

Kerri Moore

Print Editor