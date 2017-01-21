The tinnies are cracked and the cricket is a-grade

Sunscreen might be more important than a win for this crew.

SOME players have come home to Warwick for their game, and others have just had to walk down the road.

Hugh's XI were out and about practicing their leg spins and showering themselves in sunscreen this morning.

The team was organised through Warwick police in memory of the late Hugh Fulton.

Glen Roche will play after scoring a century last year. Ironman Joe Cook will open the bowling as they take on the Warwick Beer Appreciation Society this morning.

\"This is the year of The Annies\" Molly Glassey

Only one field away, Rose City Boxing Club head trainer Damien Lawler organised a team of family and friends to play in memory of Annie Morgan, grandmother to a few team members.

At only 8.30am in the morning he was fairly confident over how the day would pan out.

"This is the year of The Annies," he said.

When asked to explained, his voice deepened a little.

"This is the year of The Annies."