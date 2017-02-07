Tiny house, big hip-pocket benefits

POCKET-SIZED HOUSE: The property in Warwick has one bedroom and two small decks.

ONE of Queensland tiniest houses comes with a skinny price tag and big benefits for those who enjoy minimalism.

Home hunters everywhere are having a love affair with the small house movement. There are television shows - Tiny House Australia; documentaries - Small is Beautiful and countless websites, including Houzz, showcasing loads of little house eye candy. And if you have $149,000 to spare and are in the market for rustic regional digs, there's a cute house fitting the 'Small is beautiful' tag perfectly.

This property at 44a Stewart Avenue in Warwick - two hours southwest of Brisbane - is one of the cheapest and quaintest houses for sale close to a capital city in Queensland.

Agent Joan Mullins of Warwick Real Estate said the property is attractive for investors or pre-family or after-family owner-occupiers.

"It's a very comfortable home for one person and adequate for two but not for a family. It's well priced as it's probably not the type of house people with children will at look at,” Ms Mullins said.

"It has lovely wooden floors, it's open plan and is on a good size block so extending could be a consideration.”

The property is walking distance to Warwick's CBD and is in a quiet street.

The home, which is tenanted for $170 a week, has two decks, a low-maintenance garden, gas cooking and single carport.

It is on a 594sq m block.

The city's median house price is $254,000 and $220,000 for units, according to realestate.com.au. Gross rental yield is 5.2% for houses and 5.8% for units.

Big benefits of a tiny house:

Freedom from a big mortgage - and clunky household stuff

Small carbon footprint

Goodbye to big power bills

Goodbye to future big moves

Less time cleaning

Small decorating bill