Today is officially amazing

IS there a day more epic than today?

November 17, 2016 is the 12th annual Guinness World Records Day, a day that toasts to the global authority on record breaking that has been inspiring, engaging and entertaining since 1955.

To mark the occasion, Guinness World Records has pulled together a list of some Aussie record breakers who this year have run, pulled and right hooked themselves to being deemed "officially amazing”.

Most consecutive boxing rounds

Successful 59 year old businessman, Rod Walker smashed the record for the most consecutive boxing rounds when he completed an astounding 127 fights. He did so against 23 different opponents who ranged from celebrities to everyday Australians.

The motivation for his efforts was a bid to raise $250,000 for charity, Fusion, which assists Australian families.

Fastest marathon dressed as a Frenchmaid

Dominic Sweeney-Nash dusted himself towards a Guinness World Records title when he ran the Sydney Marathon dressed as a Frenchmaid in a time of 3 hours, 57 minutes and 3 seconds.

Even more special for Dominic, this year was the first that Guinness World Records had partnered with Blackmores Sydney Running Festival to make the achievement possible.

Largest human image of a foot

Helping Young People Achieve (HYPA), a division of non-profit organisation SYC LTD, walked in the record for the largest human image of a foot when they successfully grouped 313 people together in Adelaide last month.

The efforts were part of a campaign to raise awareness and support for its on #TwoFeet initiative which helps disadvantaged young people create and maintain an independent and successful life.

The funds raised from the event will support HYPA's driving program, Geared2Drive, which gives young people who aren't able to take driving lessons the life-changing opportunity to learn to drive.

Most pull ups in 24 hours (female)

Australian Eva Clarke muscled her way into the Guinness World Records when she achieved the record for the most pull ups in 24 hours (female) with 3737 repetitions.

The record attempt took place at the Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi earlier this year to raise funds for Task Brazil charity.