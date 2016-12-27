TOO SOON? Hot cross buns already on sale

A photo of hot cross buns already on sale in A Woolworths in Bega, New South Wales.

EVERY year it's a topic of hot cross discussion and every year the arrival of hot cross buns in the supermarkets seems to get earlier and earlier.

Readers opinions on the topic differ, but the majority see the move by supermarket chains as greedy and opportunistic.

This photograph, which was posted online yesterday and today is going viral around the country, shows hot cross buns for sale in a Woolworths store in Bega in New South Wales.

The caption posted with the photo says, "this must be some sort of record."

The expiry on the product clearly shows the date as December 29, 2016 and the sticker proclaims 'Happy Easter'.

The Daily News ran a story on early January this year announcing the arrival of the Easter staple in our stores.

The reason given at the time was the earlier Easter in 2016, however Easter 2017 is still almost 16 weeks away, which begs the question.

When will we see them in Warwick stores?

This publication can confirm hot cross buns are not on sale yet at either of Warwick's major supermarkets.