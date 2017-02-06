36°
Toowoomba judge for the prime cattle at Warwick Show

Gerard Walsh | 6th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
Judge Tom Fagg weighs up the entries in the prime cattle competition at the Warwick Show last year.
Judge Tom Fagg weighs up the entries in the prime cattle competition at the Warwick Show last year. Samantha O'Neil

WARWICK Show and Rodeo Society prime beef chairman Bill Gross is hoping up to 100 cattle will be on show at the Warwick Showgrounds in the annual show on March 24-26.

The prime cattle judging will be on the Friday, March 24, at 9am.

Travis Luscombe from Toowoomba does a lot of instruction on the correct way to handle led steers and will be the judge this year.

All cattle will go under the auctioneer's hammer at 3pm on the same day after the presentation of trophies at 2.30pm.

The prime cattle will remain at the showgrounds until 1pm on the Saturday so show patrons can inspect the cattle.

Mr Gross said he expected exhibitors from as far as Ipswich and the Western Downs areas.

"Cattle were transported from the Ipswich area to the Stanthorpe Show at the weekend and I have asked the same exhibitor to bring some cattle to Warwick,” he said.

There will be prizemoney and trophies to the value of $2000.

Nominations for the prime cattle show are open with agents or the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society with 46619060.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  bill gross prime cattle show warwick warwick show warwick show and rodeo society

