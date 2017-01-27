Top gong for Mick Bradford

THRE would be few in Warwick who don't know Mick Bradford, and even fewer who aren't familiar with his horses.

Mick's Heavy Horse Day was awarded the Australia Day Community Event Award for both the opportunity it provides lovers of history and horses, and also the money it has raised for LifeFlight.

"I've got to thank all my helpers,” he said.

"Without helpers, you can't do much more.”

The event has been held at Mick's property outside Yangan for 16 years and in that time has raised more than $105,000 for LifeFlight.

"We've raised a lot,” Mr Bradford said.

"And hopefully we'll keep raising more at the next Heavy Horse Day in October.”