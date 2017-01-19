Top sportsman leaves town

GOLD CUP WINNER: Ben Tapp has moved to Tamworth and listed his historic Warwick property The Glen.

ONE of Australia's top campdrafters Ben Tapp has left Warwick after eleven years of being based on the Southern Downs.

The two-time Gold Cup winner and partner Kylie Barnett have moved interstate and listed their historic Warwick property The Glen.

Mr Tapp and Ms Barnett have criss-crossed Queensland and New South Wales for several years competing with a string of horses on the campdraft circuit.

Mr Tapp is originally from the Northern Territory and in 2015 won the Gold Cup for the second time on mare Acres of Roses.

Real estate agent Andrew Williams of Elders Warwick said Mr Tapp and Ms Barnett were now based in Tamworth and are believed to have moved to the city to continue competing in horse sports.

Mr Williams said there had been interest from Brisbane and interstate in The Glen which is for sale for offers from $1.5 million.

The Glen was originally established on 1133 acres in 1890 and run as a sheep property. It now sits on a 202ha parcel on the New England Highway,12km south of Warwick.

The circa 1890 homestead is set in award winning gardens and the property has links back to Cobb and Co.

It features a four-bedroom homestead with large sweeping verandahs, two bathrooms, an office, formal lounge, and modern kitchen.

Other features include a tennis court, stables, tack room, hay sheds, cattle yards, shearing shed and double frontage to Glen Creek.

It is the second time Mr Tapp has listed The Glen, the first in 2011.

He was not available for comment by the time of publication.