Tourists rack up driving charges for Christmas

Molly Glassey
| 5th Jan 2017 10:16 AM
The man was kept in custody and transported to Toowoomba.
The man was kept in custody and transported to Toowoomba. Trevor Veale

TWO out of towners have worked up a long list of charges after being nabbed by uniformed officers.

The pair from Hervey Bay's were allegedly intercepted in Denham Street, Stanthorpe by police performing foot patrols of the parkland and nearby residential streets.

Police noticed they were driving a car in a suspicious manner.

As a result of the intercept, a 17-yearr-old Hervey Bay woman was served Notice to Appear for disqualified driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving a vehicle carrying false plates. 

Her 29-year-old male companion was arrested and charged with unlicensed driving, driving an unregistered and uninsured car and possession of tainted property in relation to the false registration plates. 

The man was kept in custody and transported to Toowoomba on the basis of a previously-issued Magistrates Court fail to appear warrant.

Warwick Daily News
Tourists rack up driving charges for Christmas

