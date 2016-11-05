Traffic diversions and power outages to early tomorrow

Three police crews are on scene at the Eight Mile

UPDATED 9.05pm:

TRAFFIC and power disruptions will continue to around 1am tomorrow after a power pole fire at the Eight Mile late this afternoon.

The fallout is not just to traffic as the pole fire also disrupted power to 1900 premises from 5.35pm.

A spokesman for Ergon Energy said the areas without power included the Allora area and districts east of the Eight Mile.

Other areas without power also include Clintonvale, Freestone, Gladfield, Glengallan, Massie, Deuchar, Hendon and surrounding areas. Just before 9pm, Ergon Energy informed consumers power would be on by 1am.

Senior Sergeant Lisa Self, of Warwick police, said traffic was being let through from Warwick to Toowoomba but no traffic from Brisbane was proceeding through the Eight Mile.

"Brisbane traffic is being diverted through Toowoomba or the Freestone area," she said.

"The expected time for traffic disruptions is five hours."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said at 6.30pm they had one crew on site.

"Our crew helped with traffic until police took over," she said.

"The power lines are hanging across the highway, we received the call at 5.46pm," she said.

At 6.30pm, three crews from the Queensland Police Service were on scene directing traffic.