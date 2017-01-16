UPDATE: Traffic lights down at major Warwick intersection

Traffic lights out at Fitzroy and Albion.

UPDATE: 10:16am. POLICE are on the scene directing traffic as the traffic lights at the intersection of Fitzroy and Albion Sts continue to malfunction.

Council and Main Roads have been alerted to the issue and a crew has been organised to fix the issue.

At this point the crew is expected to arrive on scene at about 11am.

EARLIER: THE traffic lights at the intersection of Albion and Fitzroy Sts in Warwick are on the blink.

The lights have malfunctioned and are flashing orange, and motorists are warned to take care when approaching the intersection.

Electricians have been called to the scene and police are on their way to direct traffic.