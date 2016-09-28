WIRAC's new transfer hoist lifts spirits

NEW HOIST: Sinclair Byrne, with physio Di Winterton and WIRAC's aquatic co-ordinator Karen Peters, tries out the new transfer hoist.

LIFE has just been made a little easier for Warwick man Sinclair Byrne and his mum Jean.

Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre has recently bought a new transfer hoist, which means Sinclair's visits to the pool won't be quite so much of a mission.

Mr Byrne, once a promising polocrosse player, suffered a traumatic brain injury after a car crash in Canada in 2009 and is now under constant care at The Oaks aged care facility.

Once a week, Jean picks him up for a session in hydrotherapy pool at WIRAC.

"We've been coming for about 12 months, and every time I'd have to bring my hoist down and set it up and then head back for Sinclair to bring him down," Mrs Byrne said.

"Then at the end I'd take Sinclair back to the Oaks and then head back here to pack up the hoist."

Mrs Byrne said WIRAC's purchase would make a great difference.

"It'll save so much time and effort," she said.

"We meet Di Winterton (Sinclair's physiotherapist) down here and she takes him through his paces.

"Sinclair is essentially confined to a chair but he can wiggle his toes and he likes to shake hands.

"He also likes to wink at all the girls."

Mrs Byrne said Sinclair loved coming to the pool.

"He knows exactly what is going on," she said.

"It's like he's always thinking 'I can do this'.

"It's so great that WIRAC now have this hoist, not just for us, but for the other people in the community who need it."

WIRAC aquatics co-ordinator Karen Peters said the transfer hoist was a great addition to the hydrotherapy pool area.

"It cost around $7000 and the funds came from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund and proceeds from a YMCA swim-a-thon," Mrs Peters said.

"It's been something we've needed for a long time."