Tree removal irks Warwick residents

4th Oct 2016 7:44 AM

On Friday we ran a story online about the decision to remove four of Grafton Street's iconic London Plane trees.

Our readers spoke up about the issue and the repercussions of this decision.

If council actually watered the trees on a regular basis the roots wouldn't be fighting to the surface to grab every drop available. There are other ways to fix these issues, surely. It wouldn't be so bad if council intended replacing them.

Also a slow way to kill off our biggest festival

Donna Page

The council has had issues with these trees for many many years.

The must have known how bad the root ball of these trees are, all they would have had to do is take a look at weekend plumbing callouts over the last 50 years to our family home to realise what these trees can do.

Sadly the tree was cut down a few years ago now because of rot but the roots are still causing issues.

Should never have been planted in the first place.

Leanne Evans

Soooo what research was undertaken by council when choosing these trees?

And I guess the ratepayer foots the bill again for incompetency

Tabitha Andrea Mcdonnell

Are all the trees going? What about Jumpers n Jazz? Just dress the posts hey!

Franky Horton

What about jumpers and jazz are they heritage listed not even close to happy.

Leave the trees alone they make the town look beautiful .

Look after them and protect them get councils parks and gardens onto it don't make the town look barren

Lynda Thompson

So the trees aren't being saved?

Yvette Taffe

Can they be transplanted???

Noela Cann

What a shame to remove all these wonderful trees!!!

Kathryn Mcconville

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  letters, opinion, tree removal, warwick

Tree removal irks Warwick residents

News

A story about the removal of Grafton St trees irked residents

