Trip from Warwick to Clifton ends with drink driving charge

Police have charged the man for drink driving.

A CLIFTON man heading home on the Cunningham Highway early Saturday was pulled over by Warwick police and recorded an illegal blood alcohol level.

Warwick police said the man's blood alcohol level was .103.

"He has been given a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 2,” police said.

It was a relatively quiet weekend from a police perspective.

Two noise complaints were made on Saturday night but both home owners complied with the Warwick Police request to lower the noise and no action was taken.